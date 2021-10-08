Norman residents looking for a night on the town can check out new and returning artists to Second Friday Art Walk before embarking on a ghost tour down Main Street.
October’s Second Friday Art Walk takes place Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and will share Main Street with the Downtown Norman Ghost Tour from 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
MAINSITE Contemporary Art will host the opening reception for Herb Greene’s Mapping the Mental Continuum. Greene is an “acclaimed painter who has long used visual art as an inspiration for his architectural practice,” according to the Art Walk website. The October Art Walk is Greene’s first solo exhibition.
“We’re really excited to have this, and it combines his paintings and the architecture he did while in Oklahoma,” said Erinn Gavaghan, executive director of Norman Arts Council. “You’ll see paintings about social injustice, the Oklahoma Dust Bowl, and paintings that bring in elements of the holocaust.”
Due to Greene’s age, Gavaghan said he will make a brief appearance at the Art Walk, however his contact with crowds will likely be minimal.
Gavaghan said she is producing a documentary about Greene, and that added element can be experienced in November’s Art Walk.
Norman artists Bill and Juanita Williams have new works to show visitors to MAINSITE’s upstairs area, according to the event’s website.
The October Art Walk is the last chance for attendees to view Sequence by Adrienne Day at the Depot Gallery. Native Spirits Winery will serve complimentary wine.
Tate Slatton, a guitarist specializing in jazz classical and blues will perform outside from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
D.M. Wealth Management is set to feature local artist Beverly Herndon. Frank Lawrence, a local guitarist with classic rock influence will perform as the location’s musical guest, according to the event’s page.
Guestroom Records rejoins the Art Walk festivities this month, hosting collage artist Robert Dohrmann. Store visitors during the walk can listen as RD Tarver, the guitarist from Rainbows Are Free and other local acts will spin metal records and sign-and-sell copies of his new book Hell Patrol.
Resonator Institute will host Michael Wilson, who will have their most recent work, Little Observations, on display.
“She’s a local painter whose works feature the things and people that have occupied her space and time,” Gavaghan said.
J-Byrd Home Boutique will host Oklahoma-based sculptor and painter Link Cowan, the president of Oklahoma Sculpture Society. Link’s works attempt to reflect the beauty of nature, according to the event’s page. The boutique will also feature Kati Kain, a Norman-based doll maker and painter.
Local photographer Shevaun Williams returns to Mango Cannabis with her Fashion Masking series.
The Meating Place will showcase painter Kaelin Burkhart, whose works utilize vivid colors to create abstract landscapes, according to the event’s page. Prints will be available for purchase at the restaurant.
Another opening reception is happening Friday at OSC-Press, where La Liminalidad, a curation by local artists Alicia Smith, Bianca Carrillos and Helen Grant will be featured.
Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails, in partnership with photographer Dylan Johnson, will raffle a large photograph while he works on a coffee stain and wheat paste piece. Penny P of BRONCHO will provide tunes for restaurant visitors.
STASH will feature Katelynn Noel Knick, an Oklahoma City-based artist and educator. According to the event page, Knick creates murals and works that feature “playful shapes, whimsical lines and color.”
Gavaghan said despite the October Art Walk falling annually on OU versus Texas weekend, the turnout is typically strong.
“In October, people are ready for fall, even though it’s going to be 94 degrees Friday,” Gavaghan said. “It really kicks off the cool weather season, and people are usually excited to get out.”
For a full list of participating locations, visit www.2ndfridaynorman.com
Downtown Norman Ghost Tour
For a festive adventure to end the night, Art Walk attendees can partake in some Halloween fun at the Downtown Norman Ghost Tour.
According to VisitNorman’s website, the tour will take participants down Main Street, hearing spooky stories from Norman’s past, including the old Sooner Theater. Other stories describe a ghost barber, who some say still appears in the shop despite a gruesome death over 80 years ago, a story of a gangster buried near his hideout and the tale of the Monsters of Lake Thunderbird.
Tickets to the tour cost $12. Each guest will receive a commemorative glowing wristband as the ticket. Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended, according to the event flyer.