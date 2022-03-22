While the Oklahoma Department of Transportation purchases land for its own use, that doesn’t mean other agencies such as the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority won’t need it, state officials said.
ODOT purchased several parcels of land near the proposed routes for two new turnpikes in Moore and Norman ahead of an announcement by the OTA to expand the state’s toll road system over the next 15 years.
Turnpike and ODOT projects often intersect or overlap, said OTA spokesperson Jessica Brown. While both agencies work “closely together,” the OTA will purchase right of ways or other parcels from ODOT when necessary.
Preliminary routes include a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road near Interstate 35 to connect Moore and Norman to Oklahoma City. Interchanges are planned at I-44, Western Avenue and 60th Avenue NW, 36th Avenue NW, I-35, S. Broadway Avenue, S. Sooner Road and State Highway 77H, S. Douglas Boulevard and 48th Street and the Eastside Connector.
An expansion of the Kickapoo Turnpike is planned in east Norman west of Lake Thunderbird and includes interchanges at I-35, US-77, Etowah Road, SH-9, Alameda Drive, Franklin Road, Choctaw Road and I-40.
Records obtained by The Transcript show ODOT purchased 408 S. Janeway Ave. from Moore Church of the Nazarene in April 2020. The land is west of I-35 and three miles north of Indian Hills Road. It sold for $3,000.
ODOT purchased 14 acres of land north of West Indian Hills Road, which borders the east side of I-35 Interstate Drive from Indian Hills Investment Group in June 2021, followed by several lots between 5737 and 5797 York Drive in July and August from various owners. Combined, those properties sold for $2.8 million.
Land along East Imhoff Road, also known as State Highway 9, and 108th Avenue Southeast, sold to ODOT in July. The land is 2.2 miles east of 84th Street and the proposed southeast extension of the turnpike. It sold for $3.1 million.
Janeway Avenue is planned for “reconstruction of the SH-37/S. 4th St. bridge over an unnamed creek just east of Janeway Avenue, [which is] scheduled to go to bid in 2022,” said Brown.
York and Interstate Drive properties are planned for a “reconstruction of the I-35 interchange at Indian Hills Road in Norman [which is] scheduled to go to bid in 2024,” Brown said.