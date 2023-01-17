The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is accepting written feedback for a potential highway project that would widen I-35 south or Norman in McClain County.
ODOT wants to widen I-35 from four to six lanes between mile marker 100, just south of Ladd Road and north of State Highway 9 West at mile marker 106 at the Cleveland and McClain county lines.
The proposed projects will include the addition of a new I-35 lane in each direction and widening the shoulders as well as adding a center median barrier wall.
Interchange ramps at Ladd Road, State Highway 74 and State Highway 9 West will also be modified to accommodate added lane capacity.
In a news release, ODOT said that the projects are “designed to improve safety and efficiency to accommodate expected traffic volume growth within the existing corridor right-of-way.”
The project would occur in two phases. The first phase will be scheduled for 2023 and will cost $24 million. The second phase will take place in 2025 and will cost $38 million.
Locals can learn about the project and give written feedback at i35mcclaincounty.com. On Jan. 25, ODOT will hold a virtual meeting about the project, which is accessible through the URL.
All written feedback must be submitted by Jan. 25. Comments may also be sent by mail to Environmental Programs Division Engineer, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK, 73105; or by email to environment@odot.org.
For questions, call Oklahoma Transportation Strategic Communications at 405-521-6000.
