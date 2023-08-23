OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the Oklahoma Veterans Commission announced Tuesday morning that Rear Admiral, USN (Ret) Greg Slavonic has been named as the agency Executive Director.
Slavonic, previously appointed as the agency Interim Executive Director earlier this year, was approved unanimously by the Oklahoma Veterans Commission at a special meeting held Monday morning. Members of the Commission praised Slavonic’s response over the past five months as he has worked to address and resolve several critical issues within the agency.
Director Slavonic earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University and M.Ed. from the University of Central Oklahoma, where he was recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award. Slavonic has also served as the 18th Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Under Secretary of the Navy, serving as the deputy and principal assistant to the Secretary of the Navy, and as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Management Officer for the Department of the Navy. Additionally, he oversaw intelligence activities, intelligence-related activities, special access programs, critical infrastructure, and sensitive activities within the Department.
Slavonic retired from the U.S Navy/Navy Reserve after a 34-year career. He began by enlisting as a Seaman Recruit and concluded a distinguished career attaining the rank of Rear Admiral. During his Navy career he held four command assignments, served in combat deployments to Vietnam, Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His final assignment was as the Navy’s Sixth Special Assistant to Chief of Information (CHINFO) and Director of Public Affairs Program (Reserve). He also served as the co-chair for the design and building of the USS Oklahoma Memorial at Pearl Harbor to remember the 429 Sailors and Marines who served aboard the battleship and lost their lives on December 7, 1941.
“I am honored and humbled the Commission has confidence in the job I've done the past five months to ask me to remain as the Executive Director.” Slavonic said Monday afternoon. “I've enjoyed leading a dedicated, committed team of professionals who are focused on the mission to ensure our veterans receive the best care possible. There is still much more work to do and problems to solve, but I look forward to the daily challenges."
Slavonic’s service awards include Bronze Star Medal (two awards), Legion of Merit Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon and many other service and campaign medals.
