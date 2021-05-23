Oklahoma Electric Cooperative has reached over 20,000 Oklahomans with expanded high speed internet services in a concentrated campaign over the last three years, but some Cleveland County residents are still wondering when they will have access to the company’s services.
In February 2019, the first zone opened for service to OEC’s broadband internet. Over 3,300 miles of line later, Kayla Brandt, creative director for OEC Fiber, said the company is working continuously to expand its network and open new zones for service in its coverage area.
While the expansion started with a focus on more rural parts of the county, Brandt said access in Norman started early in the process near Lake Thunderbird and eastern parts of Norman in Ward 5. That’s where the highest demand for service was, surveys conducted by the company showed.
Much of core Norman remains unserviced by the company, but Brandt said more work is being done to expand access to that part of the city. Currently, OEC is not building in core Norman, and the company plans to continue its focus on expanding broadband access to all OEC customers for the remainder of 2021.
Areas serviced by OEC will have priority in the expansion process, Brandt said.
“We have included a bunch of non-OEC areas as well on our way to members so we’ve been able to connect a lot of OG&E-served homes and businesses along the way,” Brandt said.
As for focused expansion beyond areas covered by OEC, Brandt said the company’s CEO Patrick Grace and president David Goodspeed are communicating with communities and elected officials in and outside of Norman to see where the greatest need for service is.
The City of Norman is still considering further broadband expansion plans, some of which councilors heard about in a May 13 Council Oversight Committee Meeting at Grace attended. City Manager Darrel Pyle said the city’s existing fiber can service some city facilities, but doesn’t have the capacity to reach unconnected homes in much of Norman.
“The city’s fiber is pretty darn limited — it just goes in a loop,” Pyle said during the meeting. “We are 96% unconnectable to where people need internet access from the city.”
In east Norman, Brandt said there are small uncovered areas known as pockets that are surrounded by covered areas. After a majority of the area gained access to OEC Fiber, work began to fill in the pockets in the service territory and connect OG&E areas within those pockets, a process that is still ongoing.
“We are actively analyzing all of those areas, building in some of them, and we do plan to serve those pockets and make sure that our services are available to everyone who needs them,” Brandt said.
East Cleveland County resident John Graves said he filled out a survey expressing interest in OEC Fiber when the company was asking for community input.
For Graves, the prospect of true broadband internet access would mean a quicker and more reliable connection for his kids’ schooling and his wife’s remote work with the State Department of Human Services. Currently, he only has access to an 18 Mbps connection through AT&T.
“It’s not fiber and it recently just increased from 6 Mbps,” Graves said. “Even though OEC has come to the area, there are a few of us who are OG&E customers and have no access to the fiber that is now commonplace in Cleveland County.”
According to the OEC Fiber service map, most of Noble has access to the company’s high speed services. Noble Assistant City Manager Robert Porton said having access to OEC Fiber helps generate economic development.
“There’s no question on our end that OEC Fiber was the first real high speed broadband internet company that even took the risk to come down here,” Porton said. “We were almost handcuffed from growth because that wasn’t present.”
When people look into moving to a community, particularly a rural one, Porton said they often look at the availability of utilities like water, power, gas and now, internet.
“From the research I’ve done, internet access is close to being just as important as those other utilities — high speed internet especially,” Porton said.
