April marks four years since Oklahoma Electrical Cooperative Fiber began their mission to expand access to high speed internet and improve Cleveland County’s quality of life.
The subsidiary of Oklahoma Electric Cooperative offers fiber-optic internet, the latest broadband connection. OEC Fiber has more than 27,000 subscribers online and expects that number to jump in 2022 as they continue to grow their service territory.
Kayla Wade, senior manager of fiber marketing and subscriber support, said OEC has just one fiber zone left to open before they offer access to their internet service for anyone within the coverage area for their other services.
Wade said that doesn’t mean OEC will stop building their service territory, however.
“We certainly do serve non OEC members as well, and we’ve got a lot of non OEC members that we serve and we’re going to continue building outside of our electric service territory to expand our fiber access as we move forward,” Wade said.
To best gauge the community’s needs, Wade highlighted the importance of reaching out to them regarding service as a means of tracking interest as they build beyond their electric service footprint.
OEC anticipates opening their final fiber zone this year.
The company released a mobile app last month that can be downloaded by searching “OEC Fiber” in the App or Google Play Store. OEC Fiber app users can manage their wi-fi network, create user profiles and guest networks and set parental controls, among other features.
“The new OEC Fiber app gives them the power to customize their network to fit their needs. From prioritizing network traffic to parental controls and so much more, we are putting control in the palm of your hand,” Wade said.
OEC submitted a request to the state of Oklahoma for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wade said they asked for financial assistance through infrastructure dollars to expand their coverage into rural areas.
David Goodspeed, OEC Fiber President, said the company couldn’t have made the strides they did over the last four years wouldn’t have been possible without his passionate team that continues to raise the bar.
“From the techs in the field who are there for our subscribers seven days a week, to the team members supporting subscribers 24 [hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year], the entire team is dedicated to ensuring that we deliver an extremely affordable and reliable internet, phone and TV service,” Goodspeed said.