Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Fiber announced today that it surpassed 25,000 subscribers online.
OEC Fiber broke ground in April 2018 and launched service in February 2019. Company leadership said reaching this milestone in under four years is a tremendous feat.
Patrick Grace, CEO of OEC, said in a time where broadband services are becoming a necessity, OEC Fiber looks to fill the gap and ensure widespread access to services in the community.
“OEC Fiber does an amazing job of taking care of our members and subscribers,” Grace said. “They take their mission of improving our members’ and subscribers’ quality of life seriously. Every decision is made with that in mind and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of such an outstanding organization. “
David Goodspeed, president of OEC Fiber said his top tier team sets the bar and continually raises it.
“From the techs in the field who are there for our subscribers seven days a week, to the team members supporting subscribers [all day every day], the entire team is dedicated to ensuring that we deliver extremely affordable and reliable internet, phone and TV services.”