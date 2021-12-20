Access to rural broadband has become a marquee topic for conversation among Oklahoma lawmakers, but in Cleveland County, one company is ensuring that rural residents have access to essential high-speed broadband.
The Oklahoma Electrical Cooperative has spent the better part of the last four years building a fiber network for rural Oklahomans in Central Oklahoma to ensure that they have access to the same quality of internet as people would living in a city.
Approximately 94% of residents in Cleveland County have access to broadband, leaving about 6% of residents without access to it, according to Microsoft data.
Prior to OEC getting into the fiber business, the number of people without access was significantly higher, said Kayla Wade, creative director for OEC.
“In 2017, members started reaching out to us and to our leadership here on staff to kind of say, ‘Hey, we’re having this problem we need access to internet, anything that you guys can kind of help us bridge the digital divide,’” she said.
They got to work, and near the end of 2017, they named a president and formed OEC Fiber, Wade said.
“We began construction in April of 2018, and we began connecting people in February of 2019,” she said. “And it has truly just been a whirlwind ever since. I mean, demand out in our area is so great, but it has kept us so busy.”
Prior to OEC implementing and providing fiber internet, many in Ward 5 in east Norman were without highspeed broadband, she said.
OEC would hear stories all the time of people who couldn’t have Netflix, work from home or even watch YouTube at home. But now they are able to provide that high speed broadband to the majority of people who need it most.
For the family of Jeff Bodell, prior to having OEC Fiber, their internet was very slow, they had internet and were able to do everything they needed — it just wasn’t nearly as easy as it currently is for them, he said.
“It’s been really helpful for us,” said Bodell, who has lived in east Norman since 2014. “We’ve enjoyed it during the especially during storm season we’re not losing service. We can stay up to date. I’m not trying to slog through poor internet connection on my phone and check where the storms are at. It’s just been it’s been really helpful for us.”
Not everybody in rural Norman has the luxury of OEC Fiber though. As a relatively new company, OEC can only supply their fiber internet to their customers leaving a small percentage of residents without the highspeed broadband
East Norman resident Amanda Bird said her and her family have had to utlize Norman’s libraries since OEC Fiber is not currently available where they live, she said.
“We live in what has been called a black hole in regards to OEC fiber options,” Bird said in an email. “All around us is able to receive OEC fiber options. We follow for their updates on when service will be available, but there are no updates. I wish their focus would be solely on the ones that have no options, instead of areas that have many options.”
This is an issue Wade said OEC is working hard on fixing to ensure that everybody has access to their broadband.
“We have focused throughout the project on building for electric members first,” she said. “It certainly hasn’t been only to electric membership … but the main mission and priority has been memberships and they are since we are a member owned oelectric cooperatives.
“So what we always tell people who live in areas that are still waiting for service is we ask everyone to go to our website and sign up for updates and encourage their neighbors to do the same because we really do we sheet map that interest.”