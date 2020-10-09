The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested Purcell police officer John Baca, 41, after accusations that he sexually assaulted a 37-year-old female in August while on the job, according to a release.
Baca had been with the Purcell Police Department since 2019 and had been on paid administrative leave since the investigation started in August. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Thursday and he turned himself in without incident, the release said.
OSBI encourages anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Baca to contact the bureau at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.