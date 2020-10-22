The Norman Police Department has arrested three men in connection with an online child predator investigation, the department announced along with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
The investigation was a collaboration among several law enforcement agencies, including the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security of Oklahoma City, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office and Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police. Investigators posed as minor children aged between 13 and 15 years old, the statement reveals.
Officers with the NPD arrested Andrew Davenport Kelly, Trevor Keith Mecham and Timothy Micha Johnson and were charged in district court with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, court records show.
Six other men were also arrested and charged with the same crime and one investigation is ongoing, according to the released statement. The district attorney’s task force arrested Nery Akexus Alonzo Hernandez while the CCSO and Absentee police arrested Michael Kennon, Philip Herndon, Fenton Talbott III, and Steven Austin Munyon. The CCSO also arrested Tyler Kuck. Kuck also was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, the statement reads. Kennon remains in custody.
A probable cause affidavit shows Mecham invited an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl to a hotel room in Bricktown, but later agreed to meet at a skating rink in Norman.
Kelly was arrested after arranging to meet the decoy at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Norman, the affidavit shows. He admitted to police that “meeting with an underage girl was a s— judgment and he had bad intentions, which he said were to mess around and have sex,” the officer’s statement reads.
Both Mecham and Kelly communicated with undercover officers through the Whisper app, according to the affidavit.
In a series emails between a decoy and Johnson, he offered to pick up a girl he believed was 14 year old at 24th Avenue Southwest and Lindsey Street in Norman where he was arrested, the affidavit reads.
Johnson admitted to his “communication with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl,” and upon a search of his vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun, the affidavit states.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
