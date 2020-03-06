Crime victims’ rights begin the minute police arrive on the scene and start their investigation, an Oklahoma assistant attorney general said Thursday.
Melissa Blanton, who works for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, said many crime victims are unaware they have rights even when law enforcement officials share that information with the victims within 24 hours of the alleged crime.
The crime victim’s rights are spelled out in Marsy’s Law, which Oklahoma voters approved as a constitutional amendment in November 2018. Some of the specific rights include notification of the steps in the law enforcement and judicial process, to be informed of financial assistance and other social services available to victims, to be informed of potential pardons and paroles of the convicted felon and to be informed if a sentence is overturned or remanded for a new trial.
However, the main focus of Marsy’s Law is to preserve and protect the rights of victims to justice and due process, and ensure that victims are treated with fairness, respect and dignity.
A complete list of the victims’ rights can be found at Marsyslaw4ok.com.
Blanton made her comments during a regional training session on victims’ rights held in Norman. The session covered a legal update on Marsy’s Law, victims’ compensation and privacy laws and other victims’ rights at various stages in the criminal justice process. The training drew representatives from law enforcement, advocacy groups and the mental health profession.
“Their rights are not only to be notified, but to be heard at any of these [legal] proceedings like bond hearings. It’s about allowing victims to be heard” from the moment the crime occurs, Blanton said.
In many instances, crime victims are “thrust into the system,” unaware of their rights and how they should be treated by law enforcement officials. In many cases, victims are confused about their role and become leery of police, prosecutors and the justice system, Blanton said.
One of the sessions held Thursday centered on financial assistance provided to victims. Crimes covered by the victims’ compensation fund are homicide, sexual assault, assault and battery, child abuse, driving under the influence, vicious dog attacks, auto-pedestrian hit-and-run, arson, stalking, terrorism and all crimes of violence.
Witnesses to those crimes are also eligible for compensation, especially if they require counseling and mental health services.
Covered expenses are medical, dental, counseling up to $3,000, prescriptions, replacement services, sexual assault exams, funeral and burial up to $7,500, loss of support, victim’s wage loss, caregiver’s wage loss, dependent care, crime scene clean-up (up to $2,000) and burial and counseling services Native Americans (up to $7,500).
The average award, officials said, is $3,800. The maximum award per victim is $20,000, but that can be increased to $40,000 with work loss or loss of support.
The money for the compensation fund comes from criminal fines and penalty assessments and prisoners. The fund receives 5% of the income prisoners earn while incarcerated.
Kim Moyer, state director for Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma, said her group still receives questions and input from communities across the state.
“What we’re seeing now is victims taking advantage of their rights,” she said. “We dedicated so many resources to educating the public about victims’ rights. Some choose not to be part of the system at all, but a victim should know their rights just like suspects are told their Miranda rights.”
For instance, families of some homicide victims were unaware they could be compensated for their loved one’s funeral, Moyer said.
“We’re still educating people and that’s what this is about,” Blanton said. “It’s a collaborative effort. We’re educating law enforcement, community advocates and the general public.”
Marsy’s Law was named after Marsalee (Marsy) Nicholas, a University of California Santa Barbara student, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. One week after the woman was murdered, family members were approached in a grocery store by the accused killer. The family had no idea he had been released on bail.
That encounter prompted Marsy’s brother, Henry T. Nicholas, to begin work in California on a constitutional amendment that would give crime victims the same type of rights afforded to people accused of crimes. California voters approved the measure in November 2008. Since then, 10 states have passed their own version of Marsy’s Law.
