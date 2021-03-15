NORMAN — Contrary to the guidance given by medical professionals, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinded the state’s remaining COVID-19 precautions, but although they disagree with this decision medical professionals and Norman legislators believe it won’t change anything.
In a press conference on Thursday, Stitt announced that he would roll back the few COVID restrictions that the state still had in place.
“The standard for normal cannot be zero (COVID-19) cases,” Stitt said in the press conference. “The standard for normal is freedom — the freedom to worship, the freedom to earn a paycheck, the freedom to visit your loved ones in nursing homes, the freedom to send your kids to school in person and the freedom to protect your family.”
The restrictions set in place by the City of Norman are still in place and do not look to be going away anytime soon. But even with most municipality restrictions still in place medical experts still believe the governor’s decision is premature.
“Majority of Oklahomans have not been vaccinated yet,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at The University of Oklahoma. “If we get to the summer and we’ve got 70% of Oklahomans that have taken a dose of the vaccine, then I’m going to feel a lot more comfortable. But we’re just not there yet.”
Bratzler said that — like everyone else — he wants to back off COVID-19 mitigation measures as well, but he wants to do it when the time is right. Which is not right now, he said.
“I can’t remember the exact term, but [Stitt] said ‘the target can’t be zero cases’ or something like that,” Bratzler said. “But I just want to point out that this past week, in the last seven days, 4303 Oklahomans were newly diagnosed with COVID-19. So I don’t know what the correct number is, but 4303 doesn’t appear to be anywhere close to zero, in my opinion.”
Despite how this looks to the country, Stitt’s restrictions were having little if any impact to begin with, Bratzler said.
“There were very few restrictions in place so I don’t think they were having much impact anyway,” he said. “... So, I’m just not sure about his reasoning in [thinking] the very limited restrictions we had in place is going to make any difference.”
Many of Norman’s state legislators view this move by the governor as a publicity stunt.
“Lifting all restrictions one year to the day after the pandemic was declared is a savvy move from a PR perspective, but not from a public health perspective,” state House Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, said. “When we are so close to knocking out this virus, I can’t fathom why Gov. Stitt would ask us to take off the gloves now.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants. D-Norman, also believes this to be a publicity stunt spurred on by the decision made by Texas.
“This is our governor, looking to see what happened down in Texas — which actually did have restrictions — … this to me is just to get the attention on Oklahoma,” Rosecrants said. “ It’s like, ‘hey guys, we’re open for people too.’ That’s basically how I see it.”
From a medical standpoint state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, believes this to be a big mistake, she said. With new variants popping up all across the country, she said she does not believe now to be the proper time to lift all restrictions.
“I empathize with Governor Stitt’s impatience and urge to rush ahead to summer,” Boren said. “Fortunately, we have plenty of successful leaders at the local, county, and tribal levels who are executing a steadfast plan consistent with President Biden’s timeline designed by experts to return to classrooms this Spring, and vaccinate everyone this summer. Until then, we can help keep the virus and variants away by patiently washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing masks”
