Editor's note: this article has been updated to correct George Mauldin's email address.
Tornadoes and strong thunderstorms careened through Cleveland County late Wednesday night, damaging dozens of homes and blocking roads with power lines and trees, mostly in southeast Norman, officials said Thursday.
The National Weather Center in Norman reported eight tornado tracks in the region, including four in Cleveland County.
The path was sporadic, but most significant from Post Oak Road to Imhoff Road east of 180th Avenue, Cleveland County Emergency Management Director George Mauldin told the Transcript.
“It’s pretty localized, it’s not widespread,” Mauldin said. “Current estimate based on the fire department’s assessments is between 50-60 homes are severely damaged or destroyed, primarily east of 180th between Cedar Lane and Etowah (Road).”
The area with the most significant damage is in Cleveland County Commissioner District 2, a seat vacant following the resignation this week of Darry Stacy.
Mauldin’s early assessment showed 12 section line miles of downed trees, which will likely take three weeks to clear in District 2.
District 3 Commissioner Rusty Grissom said he and his barn crew assisted District 2 with debris removal Thursday.
“A lot of trees on the roads,” Grissom told The Transcript. “There are some damaged homes, roofs off a couple of homes, but real hit and miss. We’ve been out today with my crew to help District 2 when we got our roads cleared.”
Grissom was relieved the damage was not more extensive.
“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland said his crews were made available to fellow districts, adding his district in the northeast part of the county sustained little damage outside of that caused by hail.
“We didn’t have to respond to anything that was in the roadways or assist in the northeast part of the county,” Cleveland said. “My barn did suffer some damage to our roof from hail and we had cracked wind shields on several county owned vehicles.”
Damage in Norman was light and attributed to hail and high winds, said Norman Emergency Management Coordinator David Grizzle.
The sheriff’s office in neighboring McClain County reported two deaths on the northeast side of Dibble near Cole. A third victim was transported from another community, the sheriff’s office reported on its Facebook page.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, reported no serious injuries related to the storm.
According to OG&E, power outages dropped from 1,178 at 11 a.m. Thursday in Cleveland County to 24 by 4:20 p.m, according to data provided by the energy provider.
A more complete assessment of the damage in Cleveland County is forthcoming, Mauldin said after state emergency management survey the area beginning late Thursday afternoon.
Residents who experienced damage are urged to report it to gmauldin@clevelandcountyok.com or by phone to 405-366-0249.
