While Norman medical experts still urge residents to get vaccinated and take precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19, they’re cautiously optimistic about the trajectory of the virus this holiday season.
As of Wednesday, Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID cases was at more than 800, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma chief COVID officer.
Cleveland County on Sunday averaged 44 new cases per day, according to data collected by the New York Times.
While Bratzler said Wednesday cases had gone up in the state over the past few days, it appeared they were “starting to plateau just a little bit.” The Times data also showed the county’s COVID cases gradually decreasing over 14 days.
Dr. Ahmad Ashfaq, an epidemiologist at Norman Regional Health System, said he is “not seeing many new COVID patients.”
“We had a lot of people (get) infected, so we have some natural immunity,” Bratzler said. “While I don’t think that’s perfect, I think it does help for a certain period of time after a previous infection.”
Bratzler’s and Ashfaq’s optimism comes as several European countries have seen COVID cases surge. World Health Organization officials at the beginning of November said Europe could have half a million more virus deaths by February 2022, the BBC reported.
Bratzler said the continent has been hit by the COVID delta-plus variant — a version of Oklahoma’s predominant virus variant, but with more mutations.
The state as of Wednesday didn’t have any delta-plus cases, Bratzler said. But Ashfaq said it’s possible the new variant will show up in Oklahoma through holiday travel.
Bratzler said he expects COVID to become “an endemic disease” that doesn’t go away. But he also said he doesn’t expect the Norman area to have a spike like it saw in summer 2021.
This potential for spread is why Ashfaq and Bratzler say it’s important to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Ashfaq said children ages 5-11, who were recently approved for the vaccine, and people who have been vaccinated against the virus for more than six months should get shots, as well as those who haven’t gotten theirs.
Ashfaq also said people should socially distance and wear masks in public places to prevent spread.
“All healthcare workers are tired. We don’t want to see a big surge, but if people are not going to follow those instructions, my fear is, we’re going to start seeing those cases,” Ashfaq said.