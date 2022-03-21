Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.