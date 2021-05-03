Along with the devastating hail storm that ravaged much of Norman last week comes out-of-town roofing companies that go door to door trying to sell residents on their company.
But using an unregistered vendor leaves people susceptible to scams, fraud and possibly more damage to their house, experts say.
As of Monday, more than 60 roofing companies were listed as “pending approval” with the Oklahoma Construction Industry Board, while 15 companies have registered to be approved for door-to-door solicitation with the City of Norman, a spokesperson said.
“Property owners need to be vigilant and protect themselves and their property by obtaining current information on roofing contractors,” CIB Administrator Janis Hubbard said. “Verifying roofing registration is an important and easy step.”
Verifying roofers is an easy but essential process for residents to avoid becoming a victim of illegitimate contractors, CIB spokesperson Dabra Wojtek said.
“A person may not engage in the roofing business nor act in the capacity of a roofing contractor without a valid Oklahoma roofing contractor registration,” Wojtek said in a press release. “Before soliciting, advertising, signing contracts and acting as a roofing contractor, a roofing contractor must be registered, and the status of the registration must be in good standing. For those performing commercial roofing work, they must also have a commercial endorsement on their registration.”
In order to verify a contractor, residents can visit the CIB licensing website at cib.ok.gov/are-they-licensed or by calling 405-521-6550.
In Norman, residents can spot a verified contractor easily, a spokesperson said; all verified contractors have a city-issued placard that is supposed to hang around their neck on a lanyard.
Contractors who are registered through the city have more stake in the game than those who don’t, because they have to put money down upfront before being verified, city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said.
“The applicant has to submit a $10,000 cash or bond issued by a corporate surety, so that cash or bond rent has to be from a place of business authorized to do business in the state of Oklahoma,” Meyer said. “That's held for one year for use in any kind of civil lawsuits that might be held against them.”
There is a hefty punishment for unlicensed contractors who are caught soliciting door to door that can include anywhere from a $50-$750 fine or up to 60 days in jail, Meyer said. The city is urging residents to report unlicensed contractors by calling the Norman Police Department.
“Make sure that they have identifying information,” Meyer said. “The only ones that we can really vouch for are the ones that have come and applied through us. So, look for the ones that have a license with the city, that does provide a little more safety. With them having to submit the $10,000 cash or bond, they have a little more stake in the game and a little more stake in doing their work well.”
Rayson Sanchez, the director of sales and operations for Scissortail Roofing in Norman, said customers should always be careful when hiring somebody from out of state, verified or not, because of their lack of connection with the community.
“I urge people to do their homework, do your research,” Sanchez said. “That's what we preach to our clients is to go with a local company, number one, do your homework, number two, and ask yourself, ‘Can [I[ trust this guy to help [me] get [my] property back in order?’ Because that’s what it’s all about, trusting your contractor.”
