Voters will decide Tuesday if the city of Norman will enter into a 25-year franchise agreement with Oklahoma Gas and Electric.
The power provider negotiates standard agreements with municipalities based on assigned territories set by the state Legislature, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the City Council in the fall.
OG&E has provided service to the city on a month-to-month basis since 2017, after the council did not reach consensus to send the agreement to the voters.
The agreement ensures OG&E pays the city a 3% franchise fee — $2.5 million last year – and protects the city from liability that could arise from the provider’s negligence, Walker said in July.
Walker also told the council that voters must approve franchise agreements to allow a provider to offer services in state territories as is prescribed by state law.
That law gives the provider the right to access a municipality’s right of way to operate its facilities and provide services.
Some members of the council wanted to add provisions for green energy initiatives as part of the agreement, but Walker told them at the time that OG&E keeps agreements virtually the same to work seamlessly in each community.
Adding stipulations like green energy and tree maintenance policies belongs in a contract, not the agreement, she said in July.
If residents vote no and the temporary agreement is discontinued, Walker said that could mean OG&E cease service.
“If you think about what the options would be, if not to continue month-to-month, we would no longer receive the franchise fee, they would not be able to locate their facilities in our rights of ways, and people would not have electricity, because no one is assigned that territory under state law,” she said at the time.
