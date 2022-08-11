Norman residents will be called on to vote in an upcoming election to approve a utility franchise agreement.
The Norman City Council voted Tuesday to approve a special election to adopt a franchise agreement with OG&E before it held a public hearing on proposed boundaries.
The franchise agreement expired in 2017 and the council did not reach a consensus to send a new franchise agreement to voters. OG&E will pay for the cost of the special election, staff said.
If voters approve the agreement on Jan. 10, 2023, the agreement will expire in 2048, but some residents said it may not pass if OG&E does not bend to their demands for improvements.
Cynthia Rogers said she would vote no, and many residents likely would too if the company does not put in writing certain wishes the public has long expressed.
“Once we approve this, we would lose any leverage as voters to do the sorts of things that we might want, like don’t poison our shrubbery, knock on the people’s doors before you chop down trees … plus green energy goals,” Rogers said. “So, I am against that agreement.”
Rogers suggested a shorter agreement for 10 years.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the council during a study session last month that the company creates standard franchise agreements to simplify its operations in communities where it provides services, The Transcript reported. Adding stipulations like green energy and tree policies belongs in a contract, not the agreement, she said.
Council had expressed interest in seeing power lines buried and tree trimming or removal policies in a formal agreement, even if it meant that document was separate from the agreement proposed to voters.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he wanted to see ongoing discussion about those added agreements.
“I just want to reiterate that I do look forward to continuing the discussions about the additional agreements that we talked about with OG&E and what they might agree to before this goes to a vote of the people,” Holman said. “Hopefully that effort might persuade folks unsure of this.”
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler said voters expect more from the company, and it should be in writing. OG&E is exempt from the city’s tree protection ordinances, she noted.
“I do have productive conversations with members from OG&E about wanting to be part of that and to come to the table to be kind of thought partners to see what that would be for Norman,” Schueler said. “That is something I will still be pushing for, and I hope that we will have some resolution before we see the vote in January, because I do believe Norman residents will demand that there be something written in stone about what will be provided.”
What if?
Walker told the council Tuesday that voters must approve franchise agreements to allow a provider to offer services in state territories as is prescribed by state law.
That law gives the provider the right to access a municipality’s right of way to operate its facilities and provide services. Rates are regulated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, she said.
Following the expiration of the agreement in 2017, the city is on a month-to-month agreement, which allows the city to collect and use a 3% franchise fee. The city collected $2.8 million last year in fee revenue.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley asked what happens if residents vote no next year.
“That will be a first in Oklahoma,” Walker said. “We believe they would be able to provide services in our right of way, we will be able to receive the franchise fee, sort of as a month-to-month tenancy,” Walker said.
If that temporary arrangement were to cease, Walker said it would mean no electric service.
“If you think about what the options would be, if not to continue month-to-month, we would no longer receive the franchise fee, they would not be able to locate their facilities in our rights of ways, and people would not have electricity, because no one is assigned that territory under state law,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.