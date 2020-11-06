As of Friday evening, around 35,000 OG&E customers were without power, 1,197 of those in Norman, according to the power company.
On Oct. 26, an autumn ice storm destroyed trees and power lines, leaving over 300,000 customers without power. Eleven days later, some Norman residents are still wondering when they will have electricity again.
Norman resident Scott West lost his power during the first round of winter precipitation, but said his family is fortunate their support system is strong.
Initially, West closed off his house and his family lived in the living room, relying on the fireplace to stay warm. A friend had their power restored a few days later and let West borrow a generator.
“I have the internet running, mostly our freezers, because we just bought a bunch of beef,” West said. “I have had to work from home this week because I am babysitting a generator and I'm not going to run off and leave a generator running outside my house. Fortunately, I’ve been able to do so.”
John Schmeltzer, Engleman/Livermore Professor in Community Journalism OU, said the north side of his street on Marian Drive has been without power for 11 days.
“I have been staying at the Hampton Inn in Moore because there were no hotels available in Norman when the power went out,” Schmeltzer said. “I am getting really sick of living in hotels.”
Schmeltzer said he knows of others who are also living in hotels due to storm outages. He raised concern that some residents are resorting to dangerous measures in order to stay warm.
“People have gone and bought propane heaters to run indoors. I would never run that indoors, but they are because they are desperate,” Schmeltzer said.
Schmeltzer said his street is not on the OG&E map of current outages, and wonders when workers will be in his area.
“I haven’t even seen an OG&E truck in Norman,” Schmeltzer said. “I threw out six bags of frozen and fresh food, so we will see what happens.”
Norman Ward 4 resident Angela Walker lost her power on Oct. 28. She went to stay with family in north Texas, but returned to Norman Tuesday because she wanted to vote.
Since Walker returned, she has relied on candles and a LuminAID lantern for light and eats out for meals.
“I work at OU and have power in my office, so I can go to work every day and have power, but at night, it’s cold, there’s no power,” Walker said. “I cart everything electronically around and plug in when I can to have enough juice to have my phone at night at my house.”
Last week, Walker said she saw OG&E come out and remove a transformer on her street, but they did not replace it. She wondered if there was an issue with the transformer supply at the company.
Brian Alford, spokesperson at OG&E, said he is not aware of any supply issues and production has been increased to 24 hours a day to ensure adequate materials.
“We are continuing to compete for resources for hurricane restoration, but because of work we have done in other areas of the country helping them restore their power. We have been successful in maintaining what has become the largest workforce in company history focused on storm restoration, which is over 4,000 individuals,” Alford said.
Alford expects Norman to be restored Saturday. He said the company tries to project the restoration times to give customers an idea of when power may return.
For a majority of outages statewide, Alford said crews are having to go into backyards, clear the line, and re-establish their lines. He said OG&E has trimmed over 36,000 trees as they re-establish the lines.
“With this storm, we are seeing such incredible damage, and are having to touch so many individual homes, for example, in a typical storm we may touch 40% of the homes, in this particular storm, we are having to touch 90% of homes,” Alford said. “It’s creating situations that take two to four hours longer to restore power than what is typical, due to the damage.”
