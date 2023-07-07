Beginning Monday, OG&E will be holding a series of meetings in the Norman Library to go over any questions customers may have about franchise agreements.
Customers should have received official notice from OG&E about the meetings.
Each meeting will be in the Oklahoma RedBud Room of the Norman Public Library on 103 W Acres Street.
The first will be 6-7 p.m. Monday for Norman Wards 1&2.
According to Aaron Cooper, OG&E manger of corporate communications, Monday sessions will be for those in Norman wards and Saturday sessions will be for those who can’t make a meeting for their specific ward. Also scheduled for the Norman library are:
July 15: General Session, 9-10 am, Oklahoma Redbud Room, Norman Library – Central, 103 W Acres Street
July 17: Norman Wards 3 & 4, 6-7 pm, Oklahoma Redbud Room, Norman Library – Central, 103 W Acres Street
July 22: General Session, 9-10 am, Oklahoma Redbud Room, Norman Library – Central, 103 W Acres Street
July 24: Norman Wards 5 & 6, 6-7 pm, Oklahoma Redbud Room, Norman Library – Central, 103 W Acres Street
July 31: Norman Wards 7 & 8, 6-7 pm, Oklahoma Redbud Room, Norman Library – Central, 103 W Acres Street
“We look forward to the opportunity to hear from our Norman customers and questions they may have about the franchise agreement and how franchise agreements benefit our customers and the city,” Cooper said. “We’ll also talk about items like our community engagement in Norman and our gird investments that serve to provide safe and reliable service for our customers in Norman. We also will address some frequently asked questions form customers and have time for questions from the audience during the meetings.”
