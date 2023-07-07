Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.