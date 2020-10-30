OG&E said it could be the end of next week before power is completely restored in most of the state.
According to an OG&E press release, power has been restored to more than 200,000 customers statewide since the ice storms earlier this week, and the company estimated that power will be restored to Woodward and Enid by Sunday night.
However, OG&E estimates it could be the end of next week before power is restored to Norman.
There are 3,300 restoration personnel from locations around the country working to restore power, according to the press release. More customers will have power restored every day, but OG&E is currently unable to provide estimates for specific addresses.
For Norman residents, a customer walk-up station has been set-up at Sooner Mall. The station will open at 8 a.m.
The ice storms have impacted many Norman residents and businesses, and some are still without power. Carrie Hendricks, executive director of the Campus Corner Association, said more than half of businesses on Campus Corner lost power this week, but all businesses will be fully restored and open on Saturday.
Hendricks also said power restoration for Campus Corner businesses has allowed the Halloween event planned for Saturday to proceed as scheduled.
For any residents impacted by debris from the storms, the City of Norman will offer debris removal beginning Monday, Nov. 9, according to a press release. Norman residents are asked to place any storm-generated debris on public right-of-ways, and to not place debris in the road, on sidewalks or within 25 feet of an intersection.
For more information, visit www.normanok.gov for additional information and updates on the debris removal process.
