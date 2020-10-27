Nearly 30,000 Norman OG&E customers are without power as of mid-morning Tuesday, according to the power company.
While OG&E's online outage map is down Tuesday morning, spokesperson Brian Alford said approximately 28,500 Norman customers were still powerless as of about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Alford said the company currently doesn’t have exact time estimates on power restorations, but that the power loss could be “a multi-day event.” Power restoration will rely both on temperatures rising above freezing, and on tree crews being able to remove tree debris from the company’s equipment.
“With the ice accumulation on the trees being what it is and the trees still having all of their foliage, we’re seeing a tremendous amount of tree damage on our equipment,” Alford said.
According to Alford, more than 1,000 OG&E employees are in the field working on power restorations in the metro area.
Alford said those impacted by outages should check in with loved ones, limit opening refrigerators and freezers to preserve the cold inside, and be sure to follow manufacturer’s instructions with any generators they might be using.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.