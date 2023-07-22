Oklahoma Gas and Electric continues to host town halls throughout Norman in hopes that residents will adopt a franchise agreement.
Voters turned down the 25-year agreement on Jan. 10 after some residents balked at the term length and unanswered requests for more green policies and better stipulations for removing trees and shrubs. City staff told residents during council meetings on the subject that those conditions cannot be added to a franchise agreement, but rather a contract between the city and the utility provider. No contract emerged from those discussions.
Town halls have been ongoing since July 10 and will offer discussion for Wards 5 and 6 at 6 p.m. Monday in the Oklahoma Redbud Room at the Norman Central Library, 103 W. Acres St. A final meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. for Wards 7 and 8 the following Monday, July 8 at the library.
OG&E spokesman Aaron Cooper said he’s been pleased with the turnout and discussion with Norman residents.
“We are pleased with the participation and thoughtful engagement from our customers in Norman who have attended a community meeting,” Cooper said in an email to The Transcript. “We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with customers at the remaining meetings and discussing the importance of the franchise elections and other issues related to our investments and operations in Norman.”
Utility franchise agreements are adopted by voters in Oklahoma according to state statute. Norman’s agreement expired in 2017 and has continued to operate under the terms of the existing agreement until voters adopt a new one.
City staff have said during previous meetings that franchise agreements are virtually identical to create seamless delivery of services and streamlined operations. The city receives $2.8 million, or 3%, in franchise fees each year.
A new election date has not been set.
