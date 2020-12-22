The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is announcing plans for the 67th academy, set to begin in either July or August.
Applications for the academy have been open for months, but final plans were just announced after securing the necessary funding for the school that will begin with around 65 cadets.
Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application at jointheohp.com. The patrol has changed the way written tests are administered.
DPS has entered into an agreement with the Oklahoma CareerTech Testing Center to provide the entrance exam for state trooper candidates. Applicants to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy will take the Oklahoma Peace Officer Screening and Selection Exam developed by the CareerTech Testing Center.
CTTC will provide the exam through its existing in-person and virtual test sites across Oklahoma.
OHP has changed the physical fitness test. Candidates will perform a 500-meter row and a 1.5-mile run. More information on the physical fitness standards can be found at jointheohp.com.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol academy is 20 weeks long. Cadets reside at the academy, at the Robert R. Lester Training Center, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Oklahoma City, for the duration of the academy.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol academy is structured. During training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training, drill and ceremony, and inspections, prior to the classroom instruction.
The evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises and preparation for the following day. The workdays for cadets vary from 12 to 18 hours.
Cadets going into an academy are encouraged to be in top physical condition. This will assist them in achieving the success of completion.
