The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced the opening of applications for the 70th academy. Applications will be accepted through midnight Monday.
OHP also announced a new way to obtain college requirement to apply for the academy. Per state statute, candidates must have a minimum of 62 semester hours.
A bill making its way through the legislature will allow candidates to apply with only 24 credit hours, then obtain the other 38 during the academy.
Applicants to the academy only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply or 2.5 years of honorable active or reserve military service, or a combination of college hours and military service.
"We are looking for 70 cadets to start the OHP's 70th Academy," said DPS Commissioner Tim Tipton. "Trooper numbers are down across the state, and we're looking to recruit, train and deploy professional troopers to provide public safety throughout the state.
"We are thankful to the legislature for working with us on the college requirement. This will open up the application process to many more men and women who might have wanted to apply before but did not meet that requirement."
The academy will begin Aug. 15 and will run about 18 weeks in length with a graduation date of Dec. 23.
Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application and learn more at jointheohp.com.
OHP has changed the physical fitness test beginning with this academy. Candidates will perform a 500 meter row, 40 air squats, 30 sit-ups, 20 push-ups and a one-mile run.
Cadets reside at the academy at the Robert R. Lester Training Center, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Oklahoma City, for the duration of the academy.
The academy is structured. During training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally.
Evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises and preparation for the following day. Workdays vary from 12 to 18 hours.
Cadets going into an academy are encouraged to be in top physical condition.