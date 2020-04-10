A high-speed pursuit involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ended around 10:14 a.m. Friday in Norman, with two suspects taken into custody.
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart said an OHP trooper started pursuing a black four-door pickup, registered out of Texas, near Fourth Street and Interstate 35 in Moore just before 10 a.m. after the driver, later identified as James Robert Caldwell, ran a stop sign and a stop light.
According to the report, the driver refused to pull over and almost hit several vehicles. An unknown number of OHP units were involved in the chase, and one OHP vehicle was hit during the pursuit. Speeds reached up to 110 mph.
Stewart said the chase ended after the driver blew through the gate at the Norman postal training center at 24th Ave. SE and Imhoff Road near Highway 9 in Norman, proceeded onto the north end of the property, then came back out and crashed. No injuries were sustained.
She said Caldwell, 41, and passenger Cheyenne Elizabeth Genova, 28, of Gainesville, Texas, were taken from the scene to the Cleveland County Jail. Law enforcement were on the scene until about 11:15 a.m.
Among Caldwell's offenses listed on the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Inmate Information System are destruction of federal property, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying firearms after conviction or during probation, assault and/or battery with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and eluding a police officer.
Among Genova's offenses listed on the county's Inmate Information System are speeding, trafficking in illegal drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and eluding a police officer.
According to Oklahoma State Court Network data, in 2013, Caldwell, then listed as an Enid resident, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while under suspension on April 16 and driving under revocation, failure to provide insurance or a security verification form and driving while not wearing a seatbelt on Oct. 18. He plead guilty to all charges in Garfield County court on June 16, 2014.
No past Oklahoma court data was listed for Genova, and Texas court data was unavailable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.