Authorities want the public’s help to find witnesses to a fatal wreck Tuesday night.
Garth McDonald, 70, of Blanchard, was killed while driving southbound on Interstate 35 near Indian Hills Road in Norman. The cause of the crash and what happened are under investigation, according to the fatal crash summary.
An Oklahoma City man who drove a Chevrolet Malibu, and a Lindsay woman who drove a Dodge Ram, as well as a third driver, also were mentioned in the crash summary.
OHP is currently looking for a white or light-colored passenger car they believe was involved in the crash but left the scene.
They had not found any witnesses as of Friday evening, according to OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart.
OHP and Norman police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 405-425-2323.
