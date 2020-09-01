The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking information about a possible shooting that occurred Friday morning on Interstate 35 near Tecumseh Road in Norman.
According to a press release from OHP, two troopers reported possible shots fired at them or their patrol vehicles while both were stationary inside their vehicles. No damage or injuries were reported.
Upon investigating, OHP heard from two witnesses who reported hearing what they believed to be several gunshots fired in the vicinity during that time period, according to the release.
OHP spokesperson said there were no updates as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call 866-OHP-TIPS.
Moore man charged with performing lewd acts to a child
A Moore man was charged Friday in Cleveland County District Court with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16.
According to a court affidavit, Ethan Lee Fox, 20, is accused of intentionally touching the privates of a child. In November 2019, Moore police said a then-13-year-old girl reported that Fox had performed sexual acts on her when she was 10 and 11.
According to the affidavit, the offense occurred when Fox was 16 to 17 and ended when the girl moved. During an interview, Fox allegedly admitted to performing sexual acts on the girl when she was 11.
According to Oklahoma State Courts Network, no hearing dates have been posted yet.
Fox wasn't in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website.
OKC man faces 14 felony counts of receiving or concealing stolen property
An Oklahoma City man was charged Monday in Cleveland County District Court with 14 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property.
According to a court affidavit, Oklahoma City police received information from a resident Aug. 3 that Toby Lee Bogart, 41, was storing stolen vehicles and equipment at his business in the 15000 block of South MacArthur in Oklahoma City, inside Cleveland County limits. Police said Bogart has been associated with other stolen equipment cases in Oklahoma City and is listed as the owner and operator of the Cherokee Sand company located at the address.
Oklahoma City officers contacted Bogart at the business Aug. 4, according to the affidavit, and he gave consent for police to search the property. During the search, Bogart told officers how each item got on his property. He was then Mirandized and provided a statement.
According to the affidavit, officers found a red 1999 Chevy Tahoe outside the barn and a red 1999 Dodge truck that had been dismantled. Police said both came back as stolen.
Additionally, officers found a variety of stolen items, including a motorcycle, skid steers, tractors, front-end loaders, a Bradco brush cutter, various trailers, a power washing rig and tank and water pumps for a trailer.
According to the affidavit, Bogart said many of the items were brought to him by people he suspected to be thieves.
According to Oklahoma State Courts Network, no hearing dates have been posted yet.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.