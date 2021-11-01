The Oklahoma Highway Patrol 69th Academy will be the agency's first ever "bridge" academy.
Applications will be open to current, full-time CLEET certified law enforcement officers with at least two years of experience. Out-of-state officers may become eligible by obtaining CLEET certification through reciprocity.
"OHP is facing an imminent shortage of troopers, partly due to the large number of them retiring," OHP Chief Pat Mays said. "We're looking at creative ways to recruit for the agency. Hiring men and women who already have law enforcement experience allows us to get them on the roads sooner. And we know there are many current officers and deputies who would make excellent troopers and enjoy the benefits of a career with OHP."
Applications for the 69th Academy are now open and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/j2fy38jb. OHP is accepting applications through Dec. 20. The bridge academy will begin April 21 and will be an abbreviated, standard OHP academy with a graduation date of July 8.
OHP also is hosting a Trooper to Trooper Academy next year. Applications for the 68th Academy have already closed. The Trooper to Trooper Academy will begin Feb. 21, with a graduation date of April 29.
Cadets accepted into the "bridge" academy will receive a starting pay equal to a second-year trooper. OHP will offer residential contracts to cadets in the academy, meaning they will be able to request a particular field troop and county for first assignments. OHP does not vaccine requirements.
Complete qualifications and information on the "bridge" academy can be found at jointheohp.com.