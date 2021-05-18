OKLAHOMA CITY — The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that will increase funding for the Community Based Youth Services Division of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by $1.5 million over the current year’s appropriation. The additional money can be used in either Fiscal Year 2022 or 2023.
Reps. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, and Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, requested House Bill 2905.
Conley explained the additional dollars will be allocated to the Oklahoma Associations of Youth Services and the 38 agencies that serve in every county across Oklahoma operating under the umbrella of the Community Based Youth Services Division of OJA.
Oklahoma Association of Youth Services oversees the various agencies and providers OJA partners with to collaborate on how to most effectively and efficiently serve the youth and families of Oklahoma. Each Youth Services Agency has 24-hour emergency support and staff members on call.
HB 2905 passed the House with a vote of 93-0 and now moves to the state Senate.
