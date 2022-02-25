OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has announced recipients of Academic All-State Awards. These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 397 nominations statewide, hail from 75 schools in 67 Oklahoma school districts.
The 2022 Academic All-State class is the 36th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,600 high school seniors from 333 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 36th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 21 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel.
David L. Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, described the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”
To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.22. In addition, 28 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee. The selection committee, which is chaired by retired Tulsa attorney Teresa B. Adwan, works independently of all other foundation activities. The committee members are a diverse group of business, education and civic leaders, as well as past Academic Awards Program honorees.
The awards ceremony will be televised statewide May 28-29 by OETA, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. For more information, call the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence office at 236-0006 or visit ofe.org.
Founded in 1985, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and encouraging academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. The foundation has provided more than $5.1 million in merit-based scholarships and awards to honor outstanding graduating seniors as Academic All-Staters and exceptional educators as Medal for Excellence winners.
Local students selected include the following:
• Moore High School — Alex Ho, Moore
• Southmoore High School — Ashton Key, of Oklahoma City, and Braxdyn Huber, of Oklahoma City
• Noble High School — Chloe Woodruff, of Norman
• Norman High School — Sydney Pierce, of Norman
• Norman North High School — Grace Qi and Syed Aslam, of Norman