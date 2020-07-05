NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Sunday update showed 283 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of them in Norman.
The state's cumulative case total grew to 15,928 Sunday. The state has reported 12,246 recoveries.
The Health Department reported no new COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, leaving the state death toll at 398.
As cases continue to spike in Oklahoma, experts have recommended that Oklahomans continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene and be cautious in situations where spread is possible. The case spike is due to increased positive test rates and community spread, not increased testing, health officials say.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the city council will consider adopting a mask ordinance at Tuesday's city council meeting. The proposed ordinance would require Norman residents to wear face coverings — whether masks, scarves or bandanas — in public service areas, public settings and places of public accommodation, and would expire Nov. 30.
Oklahoma's most recent hospitalization numbers from Thursday evening showed 391 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The Health Department will provide updated numbers in its Monday evening executive order report.
The Health Department reported 10 new cases in Norman Sunday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 541. The Health Department has reported 401 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
Sunday's update shows that 17 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County.
The county has now reported 1,052 total COVID-19 cases, 802 of them recovered. The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The state's latest executive order from Thursday evening showed 128 total COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes. Thursday's report shows that 205 of the state's then-395 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
