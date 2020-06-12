An Oklahoma City man was charged Thursday in Cleveland County District Court with rape and rape by instrumentation of a 15-year-old girl.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Yisroel Orlando Allen, 31, was charged after Oklahoma City Police Officer Scott Blankenship interviewed the teen girl at the police station.
In his interview, Blankenship said the girl said she hadn't been getting along with a relative and decided to move in with Allen on April 12 at his residence, according to the affidavit. On April 18, her grandparents picked her up and took her to a party at another relative’s house, because Allen had left the home to drive his son somewhere. She said Allen arrived at the party around 7 p.m., took shots and drank from a bottle while he was there.
According to the girl in her interview, Allen took her home around 1 a.m., and she laid down on a mattress in the living room. Around 4 a.m., she said she woke up when Allen placed his privates inside her multiple times, and she saw that her shorts and panties were pulled down to her knees. She said she froze with fear while this was occurring, according to the affidavit.
According to the girl during her interview, Allen then removed his privates and placed the neck of an aluminum bottle of Bud Light inside her privates for a couple minutes. He then stopped, lied back down and passed out, according to the affidavit. When she heard Allen snore, she called her grandparents and they picked her up and took her to the hospital for a rape exam, which was placed into evidence.
Blankenship said he received the report May 7, according to the affidavit. The exam results revealed male DNA on some of the items tested, and Allen's DNA was requested for comparison. On May 9, Allen submitted to a DNA sample, which was sent to the lab for further testing. The forensic examination report was completed June 1 and revealed that Allen's DNA matched the DNA profile obtained during the girl's exam.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office's website doesn't show that a warrant has been issued or that an arrest has been made at this time.
District Judge Lori Walkley was automatically assigned to the case.
