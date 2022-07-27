The Oklahoma City Thunder added an outside free agent for the first time this summer with the addition of assistant coach Chip Engelland, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 61-year-old spent the last 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before leaving this offseason due to not agreeing to a new contract.
Engelland is known as one of the best shooting coaches in the league, and is credited with helping develop the jump shots of players like Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker during his time in San Antonio.
This comes on the heels of the Thunder being the overall worst three-point shooting team last season despite being seventh in attempts per game.
The Thunder was able to sign Engelland due to his previous relationship with Thunder general manager Sam Presti, who spent his NBA beginnings with the Spurs.
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault will give Engelland the chance to be the team’s shooting coach and help develop a potential outside shot for the players.
One player who could potentially benefit from Engelland's coaching is Josh Giddey. The 19-year-old had a fantastic rookie season, winning Western Conference Rookie of the Month in four of the five times the award was given out, but his nonexistent shooting is labeled as his biggest weakness. Giddey shot just 44.4 percent on shots 3-10 feet from the basket, 43.1 percent on shots from 10-16 feet from the basket and 33.3 percent on shots from 16-plus feet from the basket.
Giddey stated in his exit interview that he will work heavily on his shooting this offseason. With Engelland’s help, the chances of him unlocking a respectable jumper could increase.
A developed jump shot would be added to Giddey's reputation as an elite playmaker and passer, and a great rebounding guard.
The Thunder also added former Philadelphia 76ers executive Vince Rozman to its front office as the VP of Identification and Intelligence, per Wojnarowski. Rozman spent the last 15 years working his way up from intern to assistant general manager.
Rozman will take over the role that was previously held by the current VP of Basketball Ops Will Dawkins. Rozman drafted players such as Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton.
While the Thunder have been relatively quiet this offseason in terms of player acquisitions, Wednesday marked a couple of moves that could impact both the coaching staff and front office.