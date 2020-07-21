An Oklahoma City woman faces a felony charge of child neglect and a misdemeanor drug charge in Cleveland County District Court after her 1-year-old had to be treated at the hospital.
Theresa Marie Taylor, 33, is accused of not providing adequate supervision to prevent her child from ingesting heroin May 29, according to charging documents. She’s also accused of possessing numerous burnt foils and straws with heroin.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Norman police officers received a call about 12:24 a.m. May 29 after Taylor brought her unresponsive 1-year-old into Norman Regional Hospital. Police said the child had chewed on burnt foil that had heroin residue on it.
According to the affidavit, medical personnel performed CPR, administered Narcan and intubated the toddler. The toddler was transferred to Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City by ambulance, where the toddler regained consciousness. The reporting officer spoke to doctors at Children's Hospital, who confirmed finding Fentanyl in the toddler's toxicology screening.
According to the report, the incident occurred at Taylor's house. Taylor was taken into custody and transported to Oklahoma City Police headquarters, where detectives interviewed her. She admitted to smoking heroin with her sister May 25 into early May 26 inside a car. At some point, Taylor said her sister smoked heroin inside her bathroom, and Taylor didn't remove the paraphernalia.
Taylor told detectives that the toddler had started playing in the toilet while she was in the living room. After several minutes, she became concerned and checked on the toddler. The toddler was chewing on burnt foil and lost consciousness, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She authorized police to search her home, according to the affidavit.
During their search, officers found four burnt foils with residue in the bathroom trash, as well as a small piece of foil, according to the affidavit. They said they found seven burnt foils with residue in a box on a shelf by the bedroom door. Under the edge of a mattress, they reported finding a Ziploc bag that contained three smaller bags, a burnt foil with residue and a straw with residue, which tested positive for heroin.
Taylor told detectives that she kept the Ziploc bag under the mattress in case she needed a small bump. She said when she smokes heroin at home, she does it either in the garage or closet, away from the toddler.
Oklahoma City police arrested Taylor on May 29, and she was booked into Oklahoma County jail.
The case was automatically assigned to District Judge Lori Walkley.
