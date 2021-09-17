The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the 38th annual Haunt the Zoo for Halloween.
Presented by Oklahoma’s own News 9, Haunt the Zoo brings families together to celebrate the Halloween season. The event combines outdoor fun with contact-free trick-or-treating, activities and the zoo’s wildlife.
Haunt the Zoo occurs Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 9-31. Trick-or-treating is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through timed ticketing.
General zoo admission or ZOOfriends memberships, plus official treat bags, are required to trick-or-treat and must be purchased in advance. Haunt the Zoo combo ticket options are available at okczoo.org/tickets.
Trick-or-treaters will be in the candy zone as they collect treats from friendly volunteers at 13 candy stations located along the Haunt the Zoo trail. Volunteers will distribute candy and snacks through eight-foot “treat tubes” into trick-or-treat bags from a safe distance. Guests can discover 20 booths displaying an array of family-friendly decorations and elaborate props. Haunt the Zoo-goers are invited to wear Halloween costumes. Adults may wear non-scary costumes.
Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the zoo. The zoo encourages guests ages 11 and older to wear face masks when in indoor locations. Masks are required for all guests 3 and older when participating in any Wild Encounter when going indoors.
Attendees should arrive at the time of reservations to enter quickly and easily. All treats distributed as part of Haunt the Zoo are made with certified sustainable palm oil.
Activities include the following:
• Pumpkin painting craft — For kids ages 11 and under at the Wildcat Pavilion in the picnic area; cost $5 per child for ZOOfriends members and $6 per child for non-members
• Hay maze — For kids in the picnic area; no additional cost
• Halloween-themed sea lion presentation — Appropriate for young children at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the sea lion stadium; cost is $5 per person, children ages 2 and under for free
• Endangered species carousel — For kids at an additional fee per ride; children ages 2 and under ride for free
• Annual Pumpkin Drive — From Oct. 1-7, guests can bring large pumpkins to the zoo during regular hours to receive free same-day admission. Limit one free admission per person. Pumpkins will be available for purchase in front of the zoo. Donated pumpkins will be used to decorate Haunt the Zoo.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo tickets are limited each day to ensure safe social distancing among guests.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.