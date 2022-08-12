The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced that African lioness Dunia, 6, is pregnant.
She is pregnant and due to give birth to her first offspring late September. The zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan® for African lions, which made the recommendation for Dunia to breed with male lion, Hubert, 10.
This will be the first offspring born to this breeding pair. It has been 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the OKC Zoo.
The zoo’s veterinary care team confirmed Dunia’s pregnancy through ultrasound monitoring. Carnivore caretakers say Dunia is healthy and her routine will remain the same throughout her pregnancy.
The carnivore care team will continue to work with the zoo’s veterinary team to monitor Dunia’s pregnancy through ongoing exams and ultrasounds. Dunia voluntarily participates in her own health care, including medical behaviors such as ultrasounds through positive reinforcement training.
African lions are classified as vulnerable by the the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with wild populations decreasing due to illegal hunting, habitat loss, loss of food sources and conflict with humans. It is estimated that the total population of lions in Africa is less than 40,000 mature individuals.
In 2021, the OKC Zoo provided money from its Round Up for Conservation Fund to help three conservation organizations based in Africa with efforts to reduce human-predator conflict.
Specifically, these organizations provide local farmers with livestock guard dogs and predator-deterrent enclosures in exchange for commitments from the farmers not to harm predators, including lions, on their land. This keeps livestock and predators — including lions, cheetahs and African painted dogs — safe. Through the Round Up for Conservation Fund, zoo guests are helping protect lions and hundreds of other species around the world.
Lions are found throughout most ecoregions of Africa — forest, savanna, shrubland, grassland and desert — and are the most social of all cats. They live in groups called prides that average about 15 members but can range from three to 40. Females usually live with the same pride for life, but males often leave when they are a few years old.
The Lion Overlook habitat is home to its lion pride, including Hubert, Dunia and her sister, Moto, 6. Dunia and Moto, arrived at the zoo in 2018 from AZA accredited Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, as part of a breeding recommendation made by the SSP for African Lions.
Lion Overlook also is home to the one of the zoo’s packs of African painted dogs.
The two species rotate time in the habitat. Guests will most often see Hubert, Dunia and Moto taking in the view from atop their habitat hilltop at Lion Overlook.
While visiting the OKC Zoo, guests are encouraged to attend a carnivore caretaker chat at Lion Overlook. These free, informal information chats occur at 10 a.m. daily.
The zoo is in its summer hours and open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 2 this month. Tickets may be purchased in advance at okczoo.org/tickets.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
