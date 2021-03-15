The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate the changing seasons with special enrichment events throughout the year, beginning with a spring enrichment event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The enrichment activities will be viewable to guests, featuring many popular animals.
Enrichment is the action of improving or enhancing the quality or experience of something the animal encounters. Animal caretakers use enrichment to enhance the quality of an animal’s habitat.
The event will focus around scent-based enrichment, created by caretakers. Animals can put their noses, trunks, snouts and beaks to the test to discover new scented items and treats, including flowers, spices and other animal scents. This event kicks off the seasonal enrichment celebrations.
The schedule is as follows:
• 10 a.m. — Small Cat Species (Small Cat building, Cat Forest), Chimpanzees (Great EscApe)
• 10:30 a.m. — Red River Hogs (Giraffe Loop)
• 11 a.m. — California Sea Lions (Sea Lion Habitat)
• 11:30 a.m. — Stingray Bay
• 1 p.m. — Komodo Dragons (Sanctuary Asia)
• 1:30 p.m. — Andean Condors and Cinerous Vultures (Raptor Ridge)
• 2 p.m. — Asian Elephants (Sanctuary Asia/Elephant Presentation Pavilion)
Guests can talk with the expert team members to learn more about the enrichment program. This event is free with zoo admission. Handouts with the schedule will be available at Guest Services and ZOOfriends offices in the entry plaza. The schedule also will be available on the zoo’s Facebook page.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets.
Zoo tickets are limited each day to maintain social distancing among guests. Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for a year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
