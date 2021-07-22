The newest members of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s animal family, a male and female bat-eared fox, can be seen by guests in their habitat adjacent to Lion Overlook, next to the swift fox habitat.
Both bat-eared foxes arrived at the zoo from the Wildcare Foundation in Noble, as a result of an animal rescue. The bat-eared fox pair had been privately owned and not given the proper welfare. The male bat-eared fox is about 2 years old and the female is about 9 years old.
“Since arriving at the zoo, the bat-eared foxes have been in quarantine at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital and are now adjusting to their new habitat near Lion Overlook,” said Tyler Boyd, zoo curator of carnivores. “It’s been several years since bat-eared foxes have been a part of the zoo’s animal family, so we’re really thrilled to provide them a permanent home.”
Native to the savannas and scrublands of eastern and southern Africa, bat-eared foxes are generally nocturnal carnivores who have a diet of insects (termites and ants) and mice. They live in mating pairs, with their young and have an average life span of up to 13 years in human care.
They are known for their enormous ears, which can grow to over five inches long. Their large ears not only provide a good sense of hearing but also work to regulate their body temperature.
According to the International Union for Conservation Nature, bat-eared foxes are listed as a species of least concern, meaning their population in the wild is not currently under threat.
