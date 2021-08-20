The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of a rare clouded leopard kitten.
Following approximately a 90-day gestation period, the zoo’s 2-year-old female clouded leopard, Rukai, gave birth to a female kitten Aug. 6 at the Cat Forest habitat. This is the first successful birth of an offspring for Rukai and her mate, 2-year-old male, JD.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan® for clouded leopards recommended that animal care experts hand-rear the kitten to ensure she thrives. Immediately following the kitten’s birth, caretakers stepped in and began caring for the little cloudie. She was moved to a climate-controlled incubator to help regulate body temperature, and caretakers started round-the-clock bottle feedings of a specialty felid formula and continuous monitoring.
Caretakers report the kitten is healthy and doing everything a newborn should be doing. Additionally, her eyes are now fully open. Clouded leopards are born with their eyes closed and begin to open them after two weeks.
Clouded leopard parents, Rukai and JD, arrived at the OKC Zoo in December 2019 after being paired together as part of a breeding recommendation through the clouded leopard SSP.
The mission of an AZA cooperatively managed SSP Program is to oversee the population management of select species, including the clouded leopard, within AZA member institutions and to enhance conservation of the species in the wild.
Native to Nepal and Bangladesh, clouded leopards are the smallest of the big cat species. Adult clouded leopards weigh between 30 and 50 pounds and are about five feet long, with approximately half that length being their tail. They are the world’s strongest climbing cats, which gives them an advantage over other big cats.
The species is listed by the IUCN as vulnerable to extinction due to deforestation, poaching and the pet trade.
Clouded leopards are protected in most range countries. Precise data on clouded leopard population numbers is not known, because they are among the most elusive cat species, but researchers estimate there are around 10,000 clouded leopards in the wild.
As part of the clouded leopard SSP, the kitten will eventually relocate to another AZA-accredited organization to be paired with a mate. While being cared for at the zoo, the kitten will remain off public view, but updates will be shared on social media.
