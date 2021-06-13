The Oklahoma City Zoo’s giraffe matriarch, Ellie, 20, welcomed a male calf, her sixth offspring to be born at the zoo June 3.
The calf, who is yet to be named, is the first to be fathered by 4-year-old, Demetri.
The zoo’s youngest giraffe is healthy, strong and weighs about 157 pounds and stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He will continue to spend time bonding with his mother and herd mates behind the scenes.
Ellie’s daughter, Julu, 5, also is pregnant and expected to deliver her first calf soon.
Ellie arrived at the zoo in 2008 from the Birmingham Zoo, in Birmingham, Alabama. The calf’s father, Demetri, arrived from the Fossil Rim in Glen Rose, Texas, in 2018, as part of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Giraffe Species Survival PlanTM. The zoo is also home to 2-year-old female Mashamba.
The gestation period for giraffes is about 15 months. The average weight for a newborn giraffe is about 150 pounds. Newborns stand within an hour of birth at a height of around 6 feet tall.
Native to East and South Africa, giraffes are currently listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. There are approximately 111,000 giraffes remaining in the wild, an almost 40% decline since the 1980s.
The zoo has contributed to giraffe conservation for decades by supporting the Northern Rangelands Trust and the Giraffe Conservation Fund, as well as becoming a member of AZA’s Giraffe Saving Animals from Extinction partner organization in 2018.
Weather depending, Ellie and her calf will have access to the giraffe habitat yard over the weekend. The zoo’s giraffe feeding experience will be tentative for the time being. Follow the zoo’s social channels for updates about the giraffes.
The zoo’s World Giraffe Day celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21, presented by Bob Moore Subaru. Guests can enjoy information stations, biofacts, activities, photo opportunities and more.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is currently in its summer hours and open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid the entry lines.
For more information about zoo happenings, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.