The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced another addition to its animal family, a giraffe calf born to 6-year-old Julu.
The first-time mom gave birth to a female calf at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday at the giraffe’s habitat barn at the zoo. The yet-to-be-named calf is the second to be fathered by 4-year-old Demetri and the second calf born at the zoo this summer following the arrival of Kioni, born June 3, to mom, Ellie, 21. The zoo’s newest youngster stood up in less than an hour after birth and began nursing shortly after. The calf weighs approximately 130 lbs. and stands at five-foot seven inches tall. She will continue to spend time bonding with Julu and her herd mates behind the scenes.
“Watching Julu grow from a young calf to becoming a mother herself has been a rewarding experience for the Hoofstock team,” OKC Zoo’s Curator of Hoofstock and Primates Tracey Dolphin said. “We’re proud to welcome these two calves to our animal family as part of the zoo’s commitment to preserving giraffes for generations to come.”
Julu was born at the zoo in 2015 to herd matriarch, Ellie. The calf’s father, Demetri, arrived from Fossil Rim in Glen Rose, Texas, in 2018, as part of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Giraffe Species Survival Plan®. SSPs are cooperative, long-term management programs designed to maintain genetically viable and geographically stable populations of specific species.
Giraffes have been part of the zoo’s animal family since 1954, and the first giraffe calf was born in 1967, making this new calf the 58th to be born at the zoo. In addition to Julu, Ellie, Demetri and the two calves, the zoo is home to 3-year-old female Mashamba.
Giraffes are currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Weather depending, guests may get a chance to see Julu and her calf in the giraffe habitat. Julu and the calf will continue to bond inside the giraffe habitat barn. Updates on Julu and her calf will be posted on social media.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4. Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free. Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming ZOOfriends members. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for a year, plus other benefits. For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.