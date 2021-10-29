The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the opening of Predator Pass, a 61,000 square-feet predators’ paradise for cheetahs and African painted dogs.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. today with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Ward 7 council member Nikki Nice, City Manager Craig Freeman and OKC Zoo’s Executive Director and CEO Dwight Lawson.
After three years, cheetahs have officially returned to the zoo’s animal family. Five-year-old brothers Boomer and Pistol Pete “Pete” arrived at the zoo Oct. 17 from The Little Rock Zoo in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Also new to the zoo’s animal family are three African painted dogs, two females and one male, from Kansas City Zoo in Kansas City, Missouri. Painted dog sisters, River, 3, and Pele, 3, as well as male, Bomani, 10, will reside at Predator Pass as a separate pack from the zoo’s current pack of five painted dogs.
These painted dogs are new pack mates and in the process of being introduced to each other, so guests may only see the female dogs in the habitat.
The zoo’s other African painted dog pack are presently inhabiting Lion Overlook on a rotational basis with the zoo’s pride of African lions while construction on Expedition Africa.
The $1.9 million Predator Pass habitat, designed by WDM Architects of Wichita, Kansas, and Guernsey Architects of Oklahoma City, consists of four distinct habitat spaces, two indoor climate-controlled habitats and panoramic viewing opportunities for guests, including three shaded porticos with engaging educational graphics displays.
Each habitat space features lush foliage, rock outcrops with shaded alcoves, as well as raised vistas and limited water features. The construction project was funded in part by am eighth-of-a-cent Oklahoma City sales tax.
The cheetahs and painted dogs will have access to all four habitat spaces on a rotational basis for optimal enrichment experiences. Guests can view these predators as they explore their habitats, located near the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.