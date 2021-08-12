The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden are partnering with Bob Moore Subaru in celebration of Asian elephants for World Elephant Day today.
The OKC Zoo is hosting activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Sanctuary Asia and near the ZooZeum. Presented locally by Bob Moore Subaru, the special day is raising attention and awareness to the issues facing Asian elephants through activities and #ThumbsUpTrunksUp, a global social media campaign. Events, free with admission, are as follows:
• Kids activities with a prize: Participants ages 11 and under can learn more about Asian elephants, including the zoo’s seven herd members, through the Herd Member Activity Card, available at the Conservation Education Station table. Young zoo-goers can enjoy a spinning wheel interactive, plinko game and Trunk Wash activity.
• Conservation Flag Creation Station: Guests can decorate conservation flags with artistic messages and designs.
• Facebook Live chats with elephant caretakers: Tune in on Facebook for informative chats at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Story time with elephant caretaker: Little ones can have story time at 11:15 a.m. in the Elephant Presentation Pavilion.
• Conservation Education Station: View bio-facts while learning what the zoo is doing to help wild elephant populations and their habitat.
• #ThumbsUpTrunksUp for Asian elephants: Wildlife fans are encouraged to take a “thumbs up” social photo while at the zoo with #ThumbsUpTrunksUp and share why they love Asian elephants in captions.Tag @okczoo. Zoo-goers can add their “thumbprint” signatures to an event banner.
• Elephant enrichment presentation: The event will be at 2 p.m. in the Elephant Presentation Pavilion.
• ZOOfriends’ Asian elephant animal adoption option: Zoo-goers can symbolically adopt a member of the zoo’s elephant family. Adoption packages are $20 and include a personalized adoption certificate, fact sheet and name recognition on the ZOOfriends website for a year. Visit the animal adoption table located in the ZooZeum to purchase an adoption package.
• Elephant conservation wristbands: OKC Zoo exclusive wristbands will be available at the event for $2 each; proceeds will support theRound Up for Conservation program.
• Photo opportunities sponsored by Bob Moore Subaru
The zoo is partnering with Chicken N Pickle, 8400 N. Oklahoma Ave., and hosting an “Evening for Elephants” from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
Chicken N Pickle will donate 10% of all food and beverage sales to support Asian elephant EEHV, elephant herpesvirus, treatment and monitoring.
Participants can meet members of the zoo’s elephant care team and try their hand at playing a game of giant yard pong for a $3 donation per person to elephant conservation and a chance to win an elephant Wild Encounter experience. For more details, check out the zoo’s Facebook page.
The zoo is currently home to a multi-generational herd of seven Asian elephants — Asha, 26; Chandra, 25; Bamboo, 54; Rex, 52; Kandula, 19; Achara, 6; and Kairavi, 2. Asha is pregnant and expecting her fourth calf in February.
The zoo is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4. Residents can purchase advanced tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines. The zoo is offering free general admission for guests weekday afternoons this week and Aug. 16-20. Advance reservations are required at okczoo.org/tickets for all guests and ZOOfriends members wanting to visit. Capacity is limited to six people per reservation.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the zoo by becoming ZOOfriends members. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for a year, plus additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.