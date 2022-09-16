The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating the birth of a rare, endangered okap calf born at 3:42 a.m. Sept. 7 in the OKC Zoo’s okapi barn.
The male calf is the first offspring born to mother, Kayin, 6, and father, Bosomi, 4, and the seventh okapi calf born at the zoo. The last okapi born at the zoo was Kayin in 2015.
Okapis have been part of the zoo’s animal family since 1973. To date, there are about 88 okapis being cared for among 29 Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited members in North America making every successful okapi birth a significant occasion.
The OKC Zoo participates in the AZA’s Species Survival Plan®(SSP) for okapi, which made the breeding recommendation for Kayin and Bosomi.
Both Kayin and her offspring are in good health and enjoying quality time together off public view. The zoo’s veterinary care team performed a wellness exam on the not-yet-named calf checking his overall body condition, vitals and obtaining his weight, nearly 57 pounds.
Caretakers shared that Kayin’s calf was standing and nursing an hour after being born, both crucial occurrences for a newborn calf. Kayin’s calf will remain behind-the-scenes at the okapi barn as he enters a “nesting” phase for several weeks.
Okapi calves will nest in vegetation conserving their energy. Guests can see Bosomi at the okapi habitat, and the zoo will continue to share updates on its social channels.
Native to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa, okapis are a reclusive species often referred to as the “ghosts of the forests.” These animals have a velvet-like brown coat, striped legs and hind quarters and enlarged ears. The okapi is the only living relative of the giraffe.
Wildlife fans can support okapi conservation by donating their used electronic devices at the zoo year-round. Small electronics frequently contain coltan, and mining for this substance threatens the habitats of okapi and other endangered species.
Additionally, guests can choose to Round Up for Conservation, when purchasing items from gift shops or restaurants. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4.
