The Oklahoma City Zoo and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art have partnered for a collaboration benefiting each other’s members.
During the promotion, current ZOOfriends members, the membership organization supporting the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, will receive a 50% discount on general admission to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art for up to six paying guests. OKCMOA members will receive a 50% discount on general admission to the OKC Zoo for up to six paying guests.
OKCMOA members can see wildlife from around the world, as well as dozens of bronze sculptures placed throughout the 100-acre park.
OKC Zoo ZOOfriends members can discover the wild sights and sounds within the OKC Museum of Art’s permanent collection, including a gallery dedicated to animals in art.
This first-ever partnership provides an added benefit to current members and can be enjoyed by anyone purchasing a new membership to either OKC Zoo or OKCMOA.
The promotion will run from Jan. 2-17. Both the OKC Zoo and OKCMOA have timed ticketing with admission limitations to help ensure social distancing.
For OKCMOA members, zoo reservations can be made at okczoo.org/tickets using the code “OKCMOA.”
Upon arrival, a member of the party must present the OKC Zoo with a valid OKC MOA membership ID (digital version). This offer cannot be used with any other discount or promotion for admission.
For ZOOfriends members, art museum reservations can be made at OKCMOA.com using the code “OKCZOO.” Visitors age 18 and under are free. Upon arrival, a member of the party must present OKCMOA with a valid ZOOfriends membership ID (digital version). This offer cannot be used with any other discount or promotion for admission.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with no public access on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Advance tickets are required, and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets.
Located at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and I-35, the zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.