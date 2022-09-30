The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s animal family continues to grow with the recent birth of four African lion cubs.
Following an approximately 100-day gestation, the zoo’s lioness, Dunia, 7, gave birth to her first litter of cubs — three females and a male — on Monday at the Lion Overlook habitat.
It has been 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the zoo.
Dunia was in labor from about 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The carnivore care team observed the births through video monitoring and reported that all four cubs were nursing within hours of being born and successfully meeting their first major milestone.
Mom and her cubs are in good health and will remain behind-the-scenes in their indoor dens at Lion Overlook.
The zoo’s veterinary care team performed wellness exams on the new arrivals to determine each cubs’ sex, check vitals and obtain weights. Each cub currently weighs 2 to 2.5 pounds, and they all have opened their eyes.
The quadruplets will remain off public view until they are old enough to receive their first round of vaccinations and safely navigate their outdoor habitat. Caretakers will soon introduce pride members dad, Hubert, and lioness, Moto, Dunia’s sister, to the cubs gradually.
African lions are classified as vulnerable by the the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with wild populations decreasing due to illegal hunting, habitat loss, loss of food sources and conflict with humans. It is estimated that the total population of lions in Africa is less than 40,000 mature individuals.
Lions are found throughout most ecoregions of Africa and are the most social of all cats. They live in groups called prides that average about 15 members but can range from three to 40. Females usually live with the same pride for life, but males often leave when they are a few years old.
Attendees can show love for the cubs by supporting the $15 for 15 giving opportunity. To give, text LionCubs to 41444 or visit ozsgiving.org/15for15.
The other fall new arrivals at the zoo include Asian elephant Rama; Sumatran tiger cubs Luna and Bob, and okapi calf Nzadi.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4. BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise is open through Oct. 30.
Tickets may be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets or at the zoo. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
