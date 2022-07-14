The Bowling for Rhinos fundraiser is back. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers is raising money for rhino conservation at the annual fundraiser.
The bowling event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 23 at Heritage Lanes, 11917 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.
Since 1995, the OKC Zoo’s AAZK chapter has hosted the bowl-a-thon. Families, teams and individuals are welcome to participate.
Bowling for Rhinos is a large-scale fundraising event hosted annually by more than 85 AAZK chapters throughout the United States and Canada.
The chapters champion fundraising events in an effort to create an opportunity for individuals to help protect and secure habitats for rhinos and other wildlife in Asia and Africa.
All five rhino species — Black, Indian, Javan, Sumatran and White — are endangered.
Bowling for Rhinos began in 1990 and to date has raised more than $8 million, with all proceeds directly benefiting rhino and habitat conservation.
The OKC Zoo’s AAZK chapter continues to earn the recognition of “Top Ten Bowling for Rhinos Chapters” and has raised more than $373,000 through its fundraising efforts, making it one of the largest contributors to this program.
The zoo is home to three female Indian rhinos: Shanti, 35, Niki, 15, and Niki’s calf, Yabi, 1, who reside at Sanctuary Asia.
Native to India and Nepal, Indian rhinos, aka greater one-horned rhinos, can weigh more than 3,000 pounds. These animals are known for their single horns and tough skin that resembles body armor.
The fee per individual bowler for Bowling for Rhinos is $30 (plus fee), which includes three games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and an event T-shirt. Spectator tickets cost $15 a person (plus fee) that includes pizza and an event T-shirt. Participants can win door prizes.
For more information, go to OKCBFR2022.EventBrite.com.
Residents also may donate to the Oklahoma Zoological Society by texting Bowl4Rhinos to 41444 or visiting bit.ly/3O8Lwdp. Message and data rates may apply. Donors who give $100 or more will be entered in a drawing for the opportunity to participate in a rhino Wild Encounter at the zoo.
To learn more about the zoo, residents can call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.