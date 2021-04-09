The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that three of its expert team members authored an article published in Animal Cognition, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, that highlights how Asian elephants can differentiate quantity by sound.
The article was written by Rebecca J. Snyder, OKC Zoo’s director of conservation and science; Lisa P. Barrett, OKC Zoo’s postdoctoral fellow; Rachel A. Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos; and Bonnie M. Perdue at Agnes Scott College.
New research in Animal Cognition shows that Asian elephants, like African savanna elephants, can choose a greater quantity by using auditory cues. Many animals including insects, birds, mammals, fish, reptiles and amphibians are capable of discerning quantity.
The authors of the paper tested the research on two of the OKC Zoo’s Asian elephants, females, Asha, 26, and Chandra, 24, with assistance from the zoo’s elephant care team.
Asian elephants are known to be able to distinguish quantity by using vision, and they have even been shown to discriminate quantity by using smell alone.
More recently, African elephants passed the test using their auditory sense. By hearing each piece of food dropped into a barrel they could determine which barrel contained more food.
The authors also compared performance of the Asian elephants to that of African savanna elephants, who were previously tested at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, and found that the two species performed similarly.
More studies are still needed with a larger sample size from both species to make strong conclusions about elephants’ understanding of quantity.
The authors also noted that it would be interesting to extend the study with elephants that experience varying levels of human interaction to determine if different elephant populations rely more or less on certain types of cues.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is home to a multi-generational herd of seven Asian elephants ranging in ages from 54 to 3 and is dedicated to the research and conservation of elephants.
Since 2010, the OKC Zoo has provided over $422,000 to support conservation efforts for Asian and African elephants in 10 countries. Residents can help conserve elephants by contributing to the zoo’s Round Up for Conservation Fund. For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
