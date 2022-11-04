Wildlife fans are encouraged to vote on names for the Oklahoma City Zoo’s four African lion cubs, born to first-time mom Dunia, 7. She had three females and one male Sept. 26.
The zoo’s carnivore care team selected three groups of name options inspired by themes related to the lion pride. Participants can vote daily at okczoo.org/lion-names. Voting is open through Monday. The winning names will be announced Wednesday on the zoo’s Facebook page.
It has been 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the zoo. The family group will remain behind the scenes in indoor dens at Lion Overlook to allow bonding time.
The choices are:
• Group 1 — African-inspired names
Female names: Neema (“grace”), Zahara (“flower”) and Makena (“happiness”)
Male name: Mshango (“surprise”)
• Group 2 — Names honoring mom, Dunia (“the Earth”)
Female names: Nyasi (“grass”), Mlima (“mountain/hill”) and Mti (“tree/wood”)
Male name: Mwamba (“rock”)
• Group 3 — Oklahoma-inspired names
Female names: Ada, Alva and Talimena (for Talimena State Park near Talihina)
Male name: Shawnee
The zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan® for African lions.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, African lions are classified as vulnerable with wild populations decreasing due to illegal hunting, habitat loss, loss of food sources and conflict with humans.
Lions are found throughout most ecoregions of Africa and are the most social of all cats. They live in groups called prides that average about 15 members but can range from 3 to 40. Females usually live with the same pride for life, but males often leave when they are a few years old.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with last entry at 4. The zoo will be closed during the daytime on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Dec. 6 and Feb. 8. Residents can buy tickets at okczoo.org/tickets. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for a year, plus other benefits and discounts. For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
